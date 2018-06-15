2018 NBA Draft: Michael Porter Jr. cleared for workout, medical testing Friday after hip injury

Michael Porter Jr., a top 10 prospect in the 2018 NBA Draft, has been medically cleared for a second workout with NBA teams, including medical clearance, according to Yahoo Sports. The purpose for the workout is primarily medical, after the 6-10 forward played only three games for Missouri last season.

Michael Porter Jr. has been cleared for second pro day evaluation Friday in Chicago for NBA draft lottery teams, his agency informed teams. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2018

Porter is expected to be a mid-to-high lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The one-and-done prospect had a back injury steal away his only year at Missouri, but he was at one point the No. 1 ranked prospect coming out of high school. He's currently listed as going fourth to the Grizzlies in Gary Parrish's latest mock draft.

Porter could potentially rise even higher than that if workouts go well. One team that's reportedly showing some serious interest in him is the Kings, who pick all the way up at No. 2. However, there are still some concerns about his health. A pro day workout for Porter in Chicago was scheduled for Friday where teams such as the Kings could not only get a look at his skills, but also get an update on his back.

Now they might need to worry about more than just his back. Porter had to cancel an initial workout with hip spasms. The injured prospect just can't seem to catch a break.

Sources: NBA Draft lottery teams were informed Wednesday that Missouri’s Michael Porter Jr., a projected high-lottery draft pick, canceled second Pro Day workout Friday because of hip spasms and would undergo tests. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 14, 2018

The workout is planned to be rescheduled, but there's no way to tell how another injury will impact Porter's stock. He could go as high as No. 2, but if these constant injuries become a problem them that could scare a lot of teams away from him.

There’s a very real chance the Kings would take Michael Porter Jr. at No. 2, but it’s unclear how the canceling of the Friday workout in Chicago might impact the process. They want more intel on medical and another look. Teams are being told that the workout will be rescheduled. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 14, 2018

It initially seemed odd that Porter would suddenly cancel and then reschedule a workout, but now we know it was related to an injury. Even if he's received a promise from someone near the top of the draft, Porter will want to make it clear to the entire NBA that his health will not be an issue. He'll need to prove that with a strong workout once he's rescheduled.

If the team that made Porter a promise was the Kings, they haven't been operating as if that were the case so far. They're reportedly bringing in Wendell Carter Jr. from Duke for an individual workout.

The Sacramento Kings will bring in Wendell Carter (Duke) for an individual workout on Saturday, June 16, league sources told The Athletic. https://t.co/juEgu7urKv — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 14, 2018

Rumors are going to continue heating up with the NBA Draft approaching on June 21.