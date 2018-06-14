2018 NBA Draft: Michael Porter Jr. reportedly cancels Friday's pro day workout due to hip spasms
NBA lottery teams want to see Porter up close, but were told his workout would be rescheduled
Michael Porter Jr. is expected to be a mid-to-high lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The one-and-done prospect had a back injury steal away his only year at Missouri, but he was at one point the No. 1 ranked prospect coming out of high school. He's currently listed fourth to the Grizzlies on Gary Parrish's latest mock draft.
Porter could potentially rise even higher than that if workouts go well. One team that's reportedly showing some serious interest in him is the Kings, who pick all the way up at No. 2. However, there are still some concerns about his health. A pro day workout for Porter in Chicago was scheduled for Friday where teams such as the Kings could not only get a look at his skills, but also get an update on his back.
Now they might need to worry about more than just his back. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Porter had to chancel his workout due to hip spasms. The injured prospect just can't seem to catch a break.
The workout is planned to be rescheduled, but there's no way to tell how another injury will impact Porter's stock. He could go as high as No. 2, but if these constant injuries become a problem them that could scare a lot of teams away from him.
It initially seemed odd that Porter would suddenly cancel and then reschedule a workout, but now we know it was related to an injury. Even if he's received a promise from someone near the top of the draft, Porter will want to make it clear to the entire NBA that his health will not be an issue. He'll need to prove that with a strong workout once he's rescheduled.
If the team that made Porter a promise was the Kings, they haven't been operating as if that were the case so far. They're reportedly bringing in Wendell Carter Jr. from Duke for an individual workout.
Rumors are going to continue heating up with the NBA Draft approaching on June 21.
