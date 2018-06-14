2018 NBA Draft: Michael Porter Jr. reportedly cancels workout that Knicks, Kings, Suns planned to attend
Porter is rising up draft boards, but teams want to see him work out as he still has medical concerns
Michael Porter Jr. is expected to be a mid to high lottery pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The one-and-done from Missouri had a back injury steal away his only year of college, but he was at one point the No. 1 ranked prospect coming out of high school. He's currently listed fourth to the Grizzlies on Gary Parrish's latest mock draft.
Porter could potentially rise even higher than that if workouts go well. One team that's reportedly showing some serious interest in him is the Kings, who pick all the way up at No. 2. However, there are still some concerns about his health. A workout for Porter in Chicago was scheduled where teams such as the Kings could not only get a look at his skills, but also get an update on his back. That workout was suddenly canceled, but there are plans to reschedule it.
It's odd that Porter would suddenly cancel a workout and then immediately attempt to reschedule it. Maybe this was due to something completely unrelated to basketball, but many draft experts feel that Porter is rising up boards. Perhaps he got a promise from someone near the top of the draft?
If that team was the Kings, they haven't been operating as if that were the case so far. They're reportedly bringing in Wendell Carter Jr. from Duke for an individual workout.
Rumors are going to continue heating up with the NBA Draft approaching on June 21.
