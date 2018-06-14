2018 NBA Draft order: When will your favorite team pick in the NBA Draft?

So your team didn't win the championship (unless you're a Warriors fan, in which case, congratulations). But that doesn't mean you have to sulk in the corner. There is always hope at the end of the tunnel when you have a draft pick. And now, with all the games complete, it's time to start thinking about the 2018 NBA Draft. The lottery order is set with the Suns picking first overall. The Kings and Hawks follow with picks No. 2 and No. 3. Right behind them are the Grizzlies at fourth.

This year's draft class is loaded, and not just at the top. Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III are premium one-and-done players sure to hear their name called early, but international star Luka Doncic has franchise-changing talent, too. From top to bottom, the first round is loaded with quality talent in an unusually deep draft.

How to watch the 2018 NBA Draft

When: Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m. ET



Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, N.Y.



Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, N.Y. TV: ESPN



ESPN Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app



2018 NBA Draft order

The order for the second round is:

Draft Position Team 31 Phoenix Suns 32 Memphis Grizzlies 33 Atlanta Hawks 34 Dallas Mavericks 35 Orlando Magic 36 Sacramento Kings 37 New York Knicks (via Bulls) 38 Philadelphia 76ers (via Nets) 39 Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks) 40 Brooklyn Nets (via Lakers) 41 Orlando Magic (via Hornets) 42 Detroit Pistons 43 Denver Nuggets (via Clippers) 44 Washington Wizards 45 Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks) 46 Houston Rockets (via Heat) 47 Los Angeles Lakers (via Nuggets) 48 Minnesota Timberwolves 49 San Antonio Spurs 50 Indiana Pacers 51 New Orleans Pelicans 52 Utah Jazz 53 Oklahoma City Thunder 54 Dallas Mavericks (via Trail Blazers) 55 Charlotte Hornets (via Cavaliers) 56 Philadelphia 76ers 57 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Celtics) 58 Denver Nuggets (via Warriors) 59 Phoenix Suns (via Raptors) 60 Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets)

Notes: