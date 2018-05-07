2018 NBA Draft order: Where will your favorite team pick in the NBA Draft?

The order of the NBA Draft is pretty much set, with only the lottery left to decide how it will finish out

It's never a great feeling to miss the playoffs, but if there's a consolation prize it comes in the form of the NBA Draft. Selection day is fast approaching, and that will not only mark the beginning of a new season, but it's a dash of hope for everybody in the NBA. There's nowhere to go but up after the draft.

Plus this draft class is loaded -- and not just at the top. Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III are premium one-and-done players sure to hear their name called early, but international star Luke Doncic has franchise-changing talent, too. From top to bottom, the first round is loaded with quality talent in an unusually deep draft.

As of right now, here's the picking order as it stands for 2018 NBA Draft:

Draft Position

Team

Lottery Odds

1

Phoenix Suns

25 percent

2

Memphis Grizzlies

19.9 percent

3

Dallas Mavericks

13.8 percent

4

Atlanta Hawks

13.7 percent 

5

Orlando Magic

8.8 percent

6

Chicago Bulls

5.3 percent

7

Sacramento Kings

5.3 percent

8

Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets)

2.8 percent

9

New York Knicks 

1.7 percent

10

Philadelphia 76ers

1.1 percent

11

Charlotte Hornets

0.8 percent

12

Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons)

0.7 percent

13

Los Angeles Clippers

0.6 percent

14

Denver Nuggets

0.5 percent

15

Washington Wizards

16

Phoenix Suns (via Heat)

17

Milwaukee Bucks

18

San Antonio Spurs

19

Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves)

20

Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder)

21

Utah Jazz

22

Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans)

23

Indian Pacers

24

Portland Trail Blazers

25

Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers)

26

Philadelphia 76ers

27

Boston Celtics

28

Golden State Warriors

29

Brooklyn Nets

30

Atlanta Hawks (via Houston Rockets)

Some notable teams in this year's draft include the Cavaliers and 76ers. Both are popular picks to advance in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. Yet, they both have top 10 picks from previous trades. This gives them a lot of flexibility in the future to either move those picks and get better right now, or draft a player for the future. Check out CBS Sports' Mock Draft to get an idea of what prospects teams might be considering right now in the first round.

The order for the second round is:

Draft Position

Team

31

Phoenix Suns

32

Memphis Grizzlies

33

Atlanta Hawks

34

Dallas Mavericks

35

Orlando Magic

36

Sacramento Kings

37

New York Knicks (via Bulls)

38

Philadelphia 76ers (via Nets)

39

Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks)

40

Brooklyn Nets (via Lakers)

41

Orlando Magic (via Hornets)

42

Detroit Pistons

43

Denver Nuggets (via Clippers)

44

Washington Wizards

45

Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks)

46

Houston Rickets (via Heat)

47

Los Angeles Lakers (via Nuggets)

48

Minnesota Timberwolves

49

San Antonio Spurs

50

Indiana Pacers

51

New Orleans Pelicans

52

Utah Jazz

53

Oklahoma City Thunder

54

Dallas Mavericks (via Trail Blazers)

55

Charlotte Hornets (via Cavaliers)

56

Philadelphia 76ers

57

Oklahoma City Thunder (via Celtics)

58

Denver Nuggets (via Warriors)

59

Phoenix Suns (via Raptors)

60

Philadelphia 76ers  (via Rockets)

Notes:

  • The Raptors and Heat both have no draft pick.
  • The 76ers have the most draft picks with six.
