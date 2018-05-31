2018 NBA Draft order: Where your favorite team will be picking in a loaded draft

The NBA Finals are upon us, and for 28 teams, it's time to look ahead to the draft. The lottery is set, and the Suns will be picking first overall. The Kings and Hawks jumped into the top three to pick second and third, respectively, with the Grizzlies sitting in fourth.

This year the stakes are extremely high because this draft class is loaded -- and not just at the top. Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III are premium one-and-done players sure to hear their name called early, but international star Luke Doncic has franchise-changing talent, too. From top to bottom, the first round is loaded with quality talent in an unusually deep draft.

How to watch the 2018 NBA Draft

When: Thursday, June 21 at 7 p.m. ET



Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, N.Y.



TV: ESPN



Live stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app



2018 NBA Draft order

The order for the second round is:

Draft Position Team 31 Phoenix Suns 32 Memphis Grizzlies 33 Atlanta Hawks 34 Dallas Mavericks 35 Orlando Magic 36 Sacramento Kings 37 New York Knicks (via Bulls) 38 Philadelphia 76ers (via Nets) 39 Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks) 40 Brooklyn Nets (via Lakers) 41 Orlando Magic (via Hornets) 42 Detroit Pistons 43 Denver Nuggets (via Clippers) 44 Washington Wizards 45 Brooklyn Nets (via Bucks) 46 Houston Rickets (via Heat) 47 Los Angeles Lakers (via Nuggets) 48 Minnesota Timberwolves 49 San Antonio Spurs 50 Indiana Pacers 51 New Orleans Pelicans 52 Utah Jazz 53 Oklahoma City Thunder 54 Dallas Mavericks (via Trail Blazers) 55 Charlotte Hornets (via Cavaliers) 56 Philadelphia 76ers 57 Oklahoma City Thunder (via Celtics) 58 Denver Nuggets (via Warriors) 59 Phoenix Suns (via Raptors) 60 Philadelphia 76ers (via Rockets)

Notes: