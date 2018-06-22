2018 NBA Draft results: LIVE updates, analysis, time, picks, TV, stream, schedule, how to watch

One of the biggest nights on the NBA calendar has arrived. That's right, the 2018 NBA Draft is underway. After months of scouting, workouts, trade talks and rumors, were finally seeing where the top prospects are heading for their rookie seasons.

The Phoenix Suns select DeAndre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick, and the Sacramento Kings follow up by taking Marvin Bagley III at No. 2. Those picks went as expected. But now, things are about to get interesting.

The Hawks and Mavericks swung the first big trade of the night, with the Hawks sending the No. 3 pick (Luka Doncic) to the Mavs in exchange for the No. 5 pick (Trae Young) and a future first-round pick.

And now there's been a second trade. This time it was the Clippers moving up in the draft. They sent the No. 12 overall pick (Miles Bridges) and two future second-round picks to the Hornets in exchange for the No. 11 overall pick (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander).

Michael Porter Jr. has also finally been selected. The talented, but injury-prone forward slipped all the way down to No. 14, where he was taken by the Nuggets.

How will the rest of the lottery shake out? Will there be any big trades -- perhaps involving a disgruntled superstar? Who will rock the most stylish suit? Find out all of that and more right here.

When is the 2018 NBA Draft?

Date: Thursday



Thursday Time: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York



Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN | NBA TV



ESPN | NBA TV

Live updates

