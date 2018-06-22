2018 NBA Draft results: LIVE updates, analysis, time, picks, TV, stream, schedule, how to watch
The 2018 NBA Draft is finally here and we'll have LIVE updates through the night
One of the biggest nights on the NBA calendar has arrived. That's right, the 2018 NBA Draft is underway. After months of scouting, workouts, trade talks and rumors, were finally seeing where the top prospects are heading for their rookie seasons.
The Phoenix Suns select DeAndre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick, and the Sacramento Kings follow up by taking Marvin Bagley III at No. 2. Those picks went as expected. But now, things are about to get interesting.
The Hawks and Mavericks swung the first big trade of the night, with the Hawks sending the No. 3 pick (Luka Doncic) to the Mavs in exchange for the No. 5 pick (Trae Young) and a future first-round pick.
And now there's been a second trade. This time it was the Clippers moving up in the draft. They sent the No. 12 overall pick (Miles Bridges) and two future second-round picks to the Hornets in exchange for the No. 11 overall pick (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander).
Michael Porter Jr. has also finally been selected. The talented, but injury-prone forward slipped all the way down to No. 14, where he was taken by the Nuggets.
How will the rest of the lottery shake out? Will there be any big trades -- perhaps involving a disgruntled superstar? Who will rock the most stylish suit? Find out all of that and more right here.
When is the 2018 NBA Draft?
- Date: Thursday
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN | NBA TV
- Free stream: CBS Sports HQ will bring you live coverage throughout the NBA Draft with up-to-the-minute pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews. Tune in at CBSSportsHQ.com!
Live updates
Latest NBA Draft rumors and notes
- Phoenix Suns selected DeAndre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick. This was the first time in franchise history they had the top pick.
- The Sacramento Kings took Marvin Bagley III at No. 2.
- The Hawks and Mavericks reportedly agreed to a deal that will see the Hawks send the No. 3 pick (Luka Doncic) to the Mavs in exchange for the No. 5 pick (Trae Young) and a future first-round pick.
- The Cavaliers have selected Collin Sexton with the No. 8 overall pick. They reportedly made that selection irrespective of what LeBron James is planning to do in free agency.
- Kentucky forward Kevin Knox was the selection for the New York Knicks at No. 9 overall. As is custom, the Knicks fans in the crowd were not happy, showering him with boos.
- There was another trade, as the Hornets and Clippers swapped picks. The Hornets sent the No. 11 pick (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) to the Clippers in exchange for the No. 12 pick (Miles Bridges) and two future second-round picks.
- Michael Porter Jr. is finally off the board. The Missouri forward, who has plenty of injury question marks, went No. 14 to the Nuggets.
