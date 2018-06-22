2018 NBA Draft results: LIVE updates, picks, analysis, TV, stream, how to watch
The 2018 NBA Draft is finally here and we'll have LIVE updates through the night
The NBA Draft is underway and there already has been plenty of action. Three trades happened involving lottery picks, with the latest coming after the Suns took Zhaire Smith with the No. 16 overall pick, then traded him to the Sixers for the No. 10 overall pick (Mikal Bridges). Phoenix also surrendered a 2021 first-round pick (from Miami) in the deal.
The Phoenix Suns kicked things off by selecting DeAndre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick, and the Sacramento Kings follow up by taking Marvin Bagley III at No. 2. Those picks went as expected; then, things got interesting.
The Hawks and Mavericks swung the first big trade of the night, with the Hawks sending the No. 3 pick (Luka Doncic) to the Mavs in exchange for the No. 5 pick (Trae Young) and a future first-round pick.
The second trade involved the Clippers moving up in the draft. They sent the No. 12 overall pick (Miles Bridges) and two future second-round picks to the Hornets in exchange for the No. 11 overall pick (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander).
Michael Porter Jr. looked in danger of falling out of the lottery, but he was saved at the last moment. The talented, but injury-prone forward slipped all the way down to No. 14, where he was taken by the Nuggets.
We're going to keep you updated on every pick and trade for the entire NBA Draft below, along with how to watch the draft and follow along with our coverage of everything you need to know.
When is the 2018 NBA Draft?
- Date: Thursday
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: ESPN | NBA TV
- Free stream: CBS Sports HQ will bring you live coverage throughout the NBA Draft with up-to-the-minute pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting and draftee interviews. Tune in at CBSSportsHQ.com!
Live updates
If you are unable to view the live application below, please <em>click here</em>.
Latest NBA Draft rumors and notes
- Phoenix Suns selected DeAndre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick. This was the first time in franchise history they had the top pick.
- The Sacramento Kings took Marvin Bagley III at No. 2.
- The Hawks and Mavericks reportedly agreed to a deal that will see the Hawks send the No. 3 pick (Luka Doncic) to the Mavs in exchange for the No. 5 pick (Trae Young) and a future first-round pick.
- The Cavaliers have selected Collin Sexton with the No. 8 overall pick. They reportedly made that selection irrespective of what LeBron James is planning to do in free agency.
- Kentucky forward Kevin Knox was the selection for the New York Knicks at No. 9 overall. As is custom, the Knicks fans in the crowd were not happy, showering him with boos.
- There was another trade, as the Hornets and Clippers swapped picks. The Hornets sent the No. 11 pick (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) to the Clippers in exchange for the No. 12 pick (Miles Bridges) and two future second-round picks.
- Michael Porter Jr. is finally off the board. The Missouri forward, who has plenty of injury question marks, went No. 14 to the Nuggets.
- Another trade has gone down. The Suns sent a 2021 first-round pick and the No. 16 overall pick (Zhaire Smith) to the Sixers in exchange fore the No. 10 overall pick (Mikal Bridges).
