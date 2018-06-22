2018 NBA Draft results: News, updates, picks after DeAndre Ayton goes No. 1 overall to Suns
The 2018 NBA Draft is in the books
The 2018 NBA Draft is in the books. And there was plenty of action starting with the Suns taking DeAndre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick as expected and the Sacramento Kings followed up by taking Marvin Bagley III at No. 2. But it didn't take long for unexpected events to start happening.
The Hawks and Mavericks swung the first big trade of the night, with the Hawks sending the No. 3 pick (Luka Doncic) to the Mavs in exchange for the No. 5 pick (Trae Young) and a future first-round pick.
The second trade involved the Clippers moving up in the draft. They sent the No. 12 overall pick (Miles Bridges) and two future second-round picks to the Hornets in exchange for the No. 11 overall pick (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander).
Three trades happened involving lottery picks, with the other coming after the Suns took Zhaire Smith with the No. 16 overall pick, then traded him to the Sixers for the No. 10 overall pick (Mikal Bridges). Phoenix also surrendered a 2021 first-round pick (from Miami) in the deal. Interestingly, none of the trades involved current players, only draft picks.
Michael Porter Jr. looked in danger of falling out of the lottery, but he was saved at the last moment. The talented, but injury-prone forward slipped all the way down to No. 14, where he was taken by the Nuggets.
The second round has featured all sorts of trades, so much so that it's hard to even keep up if you aren't paying super close attention. Luckily for you, the reader, we're doing just that. Check out all the moves with our trade tracker.
Even the very last pick was intriguing. The Mavericks picked up Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Live updates
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
NBA Draft notes
- Phoenix Suns selected DeAndre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick. This was the first time in franchise history they had the top pick.
- The Sacramento Kings took Marvin Bagley III at No. 2.
- The Hawks and Mavericks reportedly agreed to a deal that will see the Hawks send the No. 3 pick (Luka Doncic) to the Mavs in exchange for the No. 5 pick (Trae Young) and a future first-round pick.
- The Cavaliers have selected Collin Sexton with the No. 8 overall pick. They reportedly made that selection irrespective of what LeBron James is planning to do in free agency.
- Kentucky forward Kevin Knox was the selection for the New York Knicks at No. 9 overall. As is custom, the Knicks fans in the crowd were not happy, showering him with boos.
- There was another trade, as the Hornets and Clippers swapped picks. The Hornets sent the No. 11 pick (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) to the Clippers in exchange for the No. 12 pick (Miles Bridges) and two future second-round picks.
- Michael Porter Jr. is finally off the board. The Missouri forward, who has plenty of injury question marks, went No. 14 to the Nuggets.
- Another trade has gone down. The Suns sent a 2021 first-round pick and the No. 16 overall pick (Zhaire Smith) to the Sixers in exchange fore the No. 10 overall pick (Mikal Bridges).
- Lonnie Walker IV provided the funniest moment of the night when he tried to wear a hat with his tall hair.
- The second round has been highlighted by a number of trades. Catch up on all of them right here.
- Mr. Irrelevant? Not so much. The last pick might sound familiar, as the Mavericks took Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
