2018 NBA Draft results: News, updates, picks after Suns take DeAndre Ayton with No. 1 overall pick

The 2018 NBA Draft has come to a close. There was plenty of action, starting with the Suns taking DeAndre Ayton with the No. 1 overall pick as expected and the Sacramento Kings followed up by taking Marvin Bagley III at No. 2. But it didn't take long for the twists and turns to start happening.

The Hawks and Mavericks swung the first big trade of the night, with the Hawks sending the No. 3 pick (Luka Doncic) to the Mavs in exchange for the No. 5 pick (Trae Young) and a future first-round pick.

The second trade involved the Clippers moving up in the draft. They sent the No. 12 overall pick (Miles Bridges) and two future second-round picks to the Hornets in exchange for the No. 11 overall pick (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander).

Three trades happened involving lottery picks, with the other coming after the Suns took Zhaire Smith with the No. 16 overall pick, then traded him to the Sixers for the No. 10 overall pick (Mikal Bridges). Phoenix also surrendered a 2021 first-round pick (from Miami) in the deal. Interestingly, none of the trades involved current players, only draft picks.

Michael Porter Jr. looked in danger of falling out of the lottery, but he was saved at the last moment. The talented, but injury-prone forward slipped all the way down to No. 14, where he was taken by the Nuggets.

The second round has featured all sorts of trades, so much so that it's hard to even keep up if you aren't paying super close attention. Luckily for you, the reader, we're doing just that. Check out all the moves with our trade tracker.

Even the very last pick was intriguing. The Mavericks picked up Kostas Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Live updates

If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

NBA Draft notes