2018 NBA Draft: Rip Hamilton says Duke's Grayson Allen could 'sneak up' and be a top 15 pick

All eyes are on the NBA Finals right now, and rightly so, as Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers is set to tip off on Thursday night. However, the 2018 NBA Draft is right around the corner, with the big night now less than a month away.

Ahead of the draft, one of the biggest topics of discussion are potential sleepers -- players who might move up the board or could provide good value later in the draft. This was exactly the question Bill Reiter posed to Rip Hamilton earlier on Thursday during Reiter's Block on CBS Sports HQ. Hamilton's answer? Grayson Allen.

The Duke guard is pretty well known nationally, so he might not be a sleeper in the sense of name recognition, but Hamilton says he's impressing executives during pre-draft workouts. Hamilton believes Allen could sneak up into the top-15 of the Draft.

The conversation begins at the 10:50 mark.

Full exchange:

Reiter: Has anyone jumped out to you, surprised you? Someone you think we need to be keeping an eye on? Hamilton: Grayson Allen. They had a workout in LA and a lot of the NBA execs -- they had about 100 of them there -- what I'm hearing from some of my guys that are connected to a lot of teams is that this is a guy who really impressed them. He plays with the heart that you need to play with, he has that pitbull mentality. They have this drill where you have to shoot 25 3s, and he knocked down 20 of 25. Everybody knows how athletic he is. He's off the charts with his athletic ability. Everybody projected him to go anywhere between 20 and 30, this is a guy that could sneak up to 15 to 20. He's impressed a lot of scouts, he's impressed me just by watching some of his tape. I think he's a guy that can really move up in the NBA Draft.

Allen was a four-year player under Mike Krzyzewski and helped Duke win a national championship in 2015. He was a star in his sophomore season in 2016, being named a Sporting News All-American, and finishing on the First-Team All ACC. There were thoughts he would enter the draft following that season, but decided to finish out his career at Duke, and never quite recaptured the form he displayed in 2016.

He was still a very solid player, though, and averaged 15.5 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game in his senior season, while shooting 37 percent from 3. However, he is probably best known for a series of tripping incidents and dirty plays that resulted in multiple suspensions.