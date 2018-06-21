2018 NBA Draft rumors: Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III 'locked in' as Nos. 1 and 2 picks for Suns, Kings
The top of the 2018 NBA Draft is starting to fall into place
The 2018 NBA Draft is starting to take shape. The expectation for awhile now has been that Deandre Ayton would go No. 1 overall to the Suns, but everything after that has been a mystery. The Kings could do anything at No. 2 overall.
Finally, there are some reports indicting which way Sacramento is leaning at No. 2. According to multiple reports, the Kings are zeroing in on Marvin Bagley III out of Duke with the second overall pick. Bagley has been getting linked to the Kings for quite awhile now, but this is the most substantial report yet that Sacramento plans on taking him.
Bagley enters the NBA with an attitude that he should be the No. 1 overall pick in this draft. He told CBS Sports' Matt Norlander as much in a Q&A they did together. His fit on the Kings seems a little odd considering he's a big man, and the Kings already have a plethora of them on the roster, but sometimes teams want to take who they consider the best player available. In this instance, it's Bagley.
With Ayton and Bagley expected to go 1-2, this leaves the Hawks with a big decision to make at No. 3. Does Atlanta take 19-year-old EuroLeague MVP Luka Doncic, or does it continue the big man trend and go with someone else, like Mohamed Bamba?
