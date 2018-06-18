2018 NBA Draft rumors: Raptors trying to trade for top 10 pick, nobody is off the table

Right now the Raptors have no draft picks entering the 2018 NBA Draft on Thursday. Toronto is coming off another playoff trip and another playoff disappointment after the Raptors were swept by Cleveland in the second round. This led to the firing of Dwane Casey and the hiring of Nick Nurse.

However, that might not be the only changes on the way. Masai Ujiri has never been afraid to make a splash when he feels it's necessary. The Raptors want to get back into the draft and they want a pick that's pretty high. If they're going to get into the top 10 then they'll need to offer up something of value. According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, nobody in Toronto is off the table.

According to one league source, no one on Toronto's roster is off limits as the Raptors pursue a top-10 pick https://t.co/AZzCv8fPXD — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 18, 2018

Would the Raptors actually trade a Kyle Lowry or DeMar DeRozan just to take a chance on a high-end prospect? That would be pretty stunning considering those two have carried the Raptors to some of their best seasons in the history of the franchise. But the Raptors have bigger goals than second-round finishes and the occasional Eastern Conference finals appearances. They want to be contenders. That might require a major shakeup on the roster.

It would be interesting if the Raptors chose to give up a star like Lowry or DeRozan for a top-10 pick. That would indicate that they're playing more for the future than right now, but they still have enough talent on the roster to win plenty of games next season. Toronto had the best bench unit in the NBA and Ujiri might feel that is enough to continue winning regular-season games while he puts together a new core.