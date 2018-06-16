2018 NBA Draft: Three teams in the top half of lottery that might consider trading down

The top of the 2018 NBA Draft has a strong boom-or-bust mentality. There are some incredible talents such as Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic and Marvin Bagley III that could turn into franchise cornerstones. At the same time, many of these players projected for the top don't have the feeling of being a safe pick.

Guys like Trae Young, Michael Porter Jr. and Mohamed Bamba are talented, but there are concerns surrounding their health and skepticism on whether they're worth being selected as high as currently projected. As a result, the teams looking at these kinds of players are considering trading down in the draft. Trading down will not only allow them to possibly take a player with just as much talent later in the draft, but they'll be able to get an asset or two from the team trying to move up.

Get the sense teams in top half of the lottery are having trouble deciding who's better than who. If you can get the same value at 7 as you can at 3, why not move down and try to acquire a 2nd asset. That's why lot of trade-down discussion seems to be taking place. https://t.co/USJYDBcbQ0 — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) June 15, 2018

A lot of this is just pre-draft rumors. The NBA Draft is on Thursday, June 21 and everything that leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. Agents, teams, etc., are all going to leak info to try and gain an advantage or maybe create a smokescreen to mask their true intentions. The draft is complicated and how teams approach it can be complicated as well, leading to rumors everywhere. Even so, there are still a few teams that if the situation presents itself might choose to move down in the draft to get the player they really want.

Sacramento Kings

Draft spot: No. 2 overall pick

The Kings may have secured a top-two pick by the luck of the lottery, but that doesn't mean they have to stay there. They've been in a flurry of draft rumors the last few weeks and right now the name at the top of their rumored board could be Michael Porter Jr. out of Missouri.

Porter has had an odd week that's involved a canceled workout, hip spasms and injury concerns but that hasn't stopped draft experts from connecting him to the Kings. Sacramento appears to be infatuated with the Missouri wing as long as he's healthy -- likely the main key in their final decision.

However, most mock drafts have players like Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr. or Marvin Bagley going in the top three. Sacramento, meanwhile, has been linked to workouts with Duke's Wendell Carter Jr. Neither Porter or Carter are being projected all the way at No. 2 overall. It sounds like, if the Kings can do it, they wouldn't mind moving back in the draft to get their guy.

The Kings want to be relevant again as soon as possible. That might require adding another asset or veteran to the mix. Someone that can help make their latest rebuilding effort into a short one. If the rumors are true, then it sounds like Sacramento has no fear in moving that pick so far. The Kings have even been linked to Kawhi Leonard in his latest trade rumors. Their best asset for that kind of deal? The No. 2 overall pick.

The Kings are a perfect candidate to move back in the draft. The players they've been connected to so far can be taken with a later pick. They want a quick turnaround on their rebuild. More importantly, they've been rumored to be willing to move that pick. This doesn't mean they're going to move back, but it sure sounds like a real possibility.

Atlanta Hawks

Draft spot: No. 3 overall pick

The Hawks initially sound like an odd team to move back. They're in the middle of a hardcore rebuild and don't have much talent on the roster. If anybody should just take the best player available and develop them, it's Atlanta. However, count the Hawks among the teams discussing a potential move back, according to a report.

Add the Atlanta Hawks to the list of teams who've had conversations about the possibility of trading down — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) June 15, 2018

The Hawks recently had Mohamed Bamba in for a workout and the franchise came away impressed. This could just be the Hawks doing their due diligence, but if they're smitten with Bamba's unreal size and length then maybe they're considering moving back in the draft to take him. At the Hawks' current position, getting a player like Doncic, Bagley or Jackson would be possible. If a team like Dallas really wants to move up and get the best player available, while maybe dumping off a veteran to create cap room, then Atlanta can be that team.

The Hawks can also use the potential of moving back to move a contract themselves. Dennis Schroder is the least bit thrilled to be in Atlanta as they rebuild. If Atlanta can move back, dump off Schroder in the process, and still get the player it wants then that would be a massive victory for the Hawks.

Atlanta can be very flexible on draft night. The best part of an early rebuild is that the recipe for success isn't complicated: Just add talent, gain assets and build for the future. That's all the Hawks have to do and sometimes the best way to do that is by moving back in the draft

Orlando Magic

Draft spot: No. 6 overall pick

The Magic are in a peculiar spot. They have tons of young talent already on the roster from the previous front office's failed rebuild. They're also stuck with a lot of veteran contracts they don't want. This is definitely a team that could use an opportunity to dump off a contract or two, get some assets and just begin the process of starting from scratch.

Orlando does have some nice pieces that could make for an interesting draft-night trade. Talented players like Evan Fournier, Nikola Vucevic and Terrence Ross could be moved on draft night and allow the Magic to clear out their roster. However, their No. 6 overall draft pick is their greatest asset.

The Magic recently worked out Trae Young from Oklahoma, and he reportedly canceled a workout with the 76ers, who own the No. 10 pick. Did Orlando give him a promise? There's no way to know for sure, but Young is expected to go high in the top 10. If the Magic want Young, fine. But what if a team below them wants him more? Someone like the Suns.

The Suns have the No. 1 overall pick, but they also are in possession of the 16th pick and a boat-load of assets. The Suns have reportedly had interest in moving back into the top 10, and one of the players they've wanted to bring in for a workout is Young. The Suns could be looking to use this draft as a way to get two high-end draft picks to complete their young core. This could be the perfect chance for the Magic to take one of the assets off the Suns' hands.

This move really depends on what the Suns are looking to give the Magic and how interested Orlando would be in that kind of deal. Moving back from No. 6 to 16 would require something of major value for Orlando. However, if the Magic can use that trade to clear out their roster, that could be the real reward of moving back.