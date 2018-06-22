2018 NBA Draft trade: Mavericks move up to take Luka Doncic, Hawks move down for Trae Young
Luka Doncic, the EuroLeague MVP, heads to Dallas
The Mavericks and Hawks agreed to a deal that will have them swapping draft picks. The Mavericks moved up in the 2018 NBA Draft to No. 3 and take Luka Doncic with their pick. The Hawks moved down to No. 5 before taking Trae Young out of Oklahoma. The Mavericks will send a future protected first round pick to Atlanta as well.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced the terms of the deal shortly after the Mavericks selected Young for the Hawks at No. 5.
This deal was in the works most of Thursday with Dallas adamant about moving up for Doncic. Atlanta on the other hand was never as thrilled with him as they were with other prospects.
With this trade, Dallas takes one of the best prospects to come out of Europe ever. At 19 years old, Doncic has won multiple championships and was EuroLeague MVP in his final season in Europe. He confirmed on ESPN before the draft that he did intend to play in the NBA this season, so the Mavericks won't have to worry about him not coming over immediately.
The Hawks, on the other hand, get one of the best shooters in the draft. It's maybe no coincidence that Hawks GM Travis Schlenk, a former Warriors executive, took a player that many people compared to Stephen Curry while he was in college. Young can shoot with the best of them and has creation skills that, if they translate well to the NBA, should make him a feared player.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Draft grades: Pick-by-pick breakdown
Follow along with the entire NBA draft
-
Hornets trade down for Bridges
The Hornets and Clippers made a quick swap to get the players they wanted
-
NBA Draft 2018: Live updates
The 2018 NBA Draft is finally here and we'll have LIVE updates through the night
-
2018 NBA Draft trade tracker
Keep up to date with the latest trades from the 2018 NBA Draft
-
Doncic goes No. 3, traded to Mavericks
Doncic has played with Real Madrid since 2015
-
Kings take Bagley with No. 2 pick
Bagley was the ACC Player of the Year last season and could be a seamless fit alongside De'Aaron...