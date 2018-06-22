2018 NBA Draft trade tracker: 76ers deal Bridges to Suns; Hawks send Doncic to Dallas for Young
Keep up to date with the latest trades from the 2018 NBA Draft
If there's one thing that's more exciting than the picks on NBA Draft night, it's the trades. Last season we saw All-Star Jimmy Butler traded from the Bulls to the Timberwolves on draft night, and this year the Mavericks and Hawks kicked off the in-draft dealing by swapping top-five picks.
We've already seen a few deals go down on Thursday night, and there will likely be more as the draft unfolds. Keep checking back throughout the night to make sure you don't miss a single move.
2018 NBA Draft Trade Tracker
76ers trade top-10 pick Bridges to Suns
The Suns moved up to get a solid wing in Mikal Bridges
