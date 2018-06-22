2018 NBA Draft trade tracker: 76ers deal Bridges to Suns; Hawks send Doncic to Dallas for Young

If there's one thing that's more exciting than the picks on NBA Draft night, it's the trades. Last season we saw All-Star Jimmy Butler traded from the Bulls to the Timberwolves on draft night, and this year the Mavericks and Hawks kicked off the in-draft dealing by swapping top-five picks.

We've already seen a few deals go down on Thursday night, and there will likely be more as the draft unfolds. Keep checking back throughout the night to make sure you don't miss a single move.

2018 NBA Draft Trade Tracker

6/21/18 (Reported) TEAM RECEIVES





PHO F Mikal Bridges (No. 10)





PHI G Zhaire Smith (No. 16)

2021 first-round draft pick (via Miami)







6/21/18 TEAM RECEIVES





LAC G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 11)





CHA F Miles Bridges (No. 12)

Two future second-round picks







6/21/18 TEAM RECEIVES





DAL G Luka Doncic (No. 3)





ATL G Trae Young (No. 5)

Future first-round draft pick







6/20/18 (Proposed) TEAM RECEIVES





BKN C Dwight Howard





CHA C Timofey Mozgov

Two future second-round draft picks





