2018 NBA Draft trade tracker: Hawks send Doncic to Dallas for Young; 76ers deal Bridges to Suns
All the deals that went down during the 2018 NBA Draft
If there's one thing that's more exciting than the picks on NBA Draft night, it's the trades. Last season we saw All-Star Jimmy Butler traded from the Bulls to the Timberwolves on draft night, and this year the Mavericks and Hawks kicked off the in-draft dealing by swapping top-five picks.
There were a flurry of trades in the 2018 NBA Draft, particularly in the second round, so check out our handy trade tracker to keep everything straight.
2018 NBA Draft Trade Tracker
