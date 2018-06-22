2018 NBA Draft trade tracker: Hawks send Doncic to Dallas for Young; Clippers, Hornets swap picks

If there's one thing that's more exciting than the picks on NBA Draft night, it's the trades. Last season we saw All-Star Jimmy Butler traded from the Bulls to the Timberwolves on draft night, and this year the Mavericks and Hawks kicked off the in-draft dealing by swapping top-five picks.

We could see lots of deals go down on Thursday night, and we'll be right here to keep track of them all. Keep checking back throughout the night to make sure you don't miss a single move.

2018 NBA Draft Trade Tracker

6/21/18 (Reported) TEAM RECEIVES





LAC G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 11)





CHA F Miles Bridges (No. 12)

Two second-round picks







6/21/18 TEAM RECEIVES





DAL G Luka Doncic (No. 3)





ATL G Trae Young (No. 5)

Future first-round draft pick







6/20/18 (Proposed) TEAM RECEIVES





BKN C Dwight Howard





CHA C Timofey Mozgov

Two future second-round draft picks





