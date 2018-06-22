2018 NBA Draft trade tracker: Hawks send Doncic to Dallas for Young; Clippers, Hornets swap picks

Keep up to date with the latest trades from the 2018 NBA Draft

If there's one thing that's more exciting than the picks on NBA Draft night, it's the trades. Last season we saw All-Star Jimmy Butler traded from the Bulls to the Timberwolves on draft night, and this year the Mavericks and Hawks kicked off the in-draft dealing by swapping top-five picks.

We could see lots of deals go down on Thursday night, and we'll be right here to keep track of them all. Keep checking back throughout the night to make sure you don't miss a single move.

2018 NBA Draft Trade Tracker

6/21/18 (Reported)TEAM RECEIVES


LAC
G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 11)


CHA
F Miles Bridges (No. 12)
Two second-round picks


6/21/18TEAM RECEIVES


DAL
G Luka Doncic (No. 3)


ATL
G Trae Young (No. 5)
Future first-round draft pick


6/20/18 (Proposed)TEAM RECEIVES


BKN
C Dwight Howard


CHA
C Timofey Mozgov
Two future second-round draft picks


6/20/18TEAM RECEIVES


LAL
No. 39 overall 2018 draft pick


PHI
2019 second-round pick
Cash


