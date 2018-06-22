2018 NBA Draft trade tracker: Hawks ship Doncic to Mavs for Young; 76ers deal Bridges to Suns

If there's one thing that's more exciting than the picks on NBA Draft night, it's the trades. As always, there were a number of deals, but interestingly none of them involved current players. Still, there were trades that will have a big impact on the league, including the swap between the Hawks and the Mavericks. The Hawks sent the No. 3 overall pick (Luka Doncic) to the Mavericks for the No. 5 pick (Trae Young) and a future first-round pick.

There were a flurry of trades in the 2018 NBA Draft, particularly in the second round, so check out our handy trade tracker to keep everything straight.

2018 NBA Draft Trade Tracker

6/21/18 TEAM RECEIVES





PHI G Shake Milton (No. 54)





DAL F Ray Spalding (No. 56)

F Kostas Antetokounmpo (No. 60)







6/21/18 TEAM RECEIVES





HOU Vincent Edwards (No. 52)





UTA Cash considerations







6/21/18 TEAM RECEIVES





DEN F Jarred Vanderbilt (No. 41)





ORL F Justin Jackson (No. 43)

Future second-round draft pick







6/21/18 TEAM RECEIVES





DET G Khyri Thomas (No. 38)





PHI Two future second-round picks







6/21/18 TEAM RECEIVES





POR G Gary Trent Jr. (No. 37)





SAC Two future second-round draft picks







6/21/18 TEAM RECEIVES





CHA G Devonte Graham (No. 34)





ATL Two future second-round picks







6/21/18 TEAM RECEIVES





PHO F Mikal Bridges (No. 10)





PHI G Zhaire Smith (No. 16)

2021 first-round draft pick (via Miami)







6/21/18 TEAM RECEIVES





LAC G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 11)





CHA F Miles Bridges (No. 12)

Two future second-round picks







6/21/18 TEAM RECEIVES





DAL G Luka Doncic (No. 3)





ATL G Trae Young (No. 5)

Future first-round draft pick





