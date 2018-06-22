2018 NBA Draft trade tracker: Hawks ship Doncic to Mavs for Young; 76ers deal Bridges to Suns

All the deals that went down during the 2018 NBA Draft

If there's one thing that's more exciting than the picks on NBA Draft night, it's the trades. As always, there were a number of deals, but interestingly none of them involved current players. Still, there were trades that will have a big impact on the league, including the swap between the Hawks and the Mavericks. The Hawks sent the No. 3 overall pick (Luka Doncic) to the Mavericks for the No. 5 pick (Trae Young) and a future first-round pick. 

There were a flurry of trades in the 2018 NBA Draft, particularly in the second round, so check out our handy trade tracker to keep everything straight.

2018 NBA Draft Trade Tracker

6/21/18TEAM RECEIVES


PHI
G Shake Milton (No. 54)


DAL
F Ray Spalding (No. 56)
F Kostas Antetokounmpo (No. 60)


6/21/18TEAM RECEIVES


HOU
Vincent Edwards (No. 52)


UTA
Cash considerations


6/21/18TEAM RECEIVES


DEN
F Jarred Vanderbilt (No. 41)


ORL
F Justin Jackson (No. 43)
Future second-round draft pick


6/21/18TEAM RECEIVES


DET
G Khyri Thomas (No. 38)


PHI
Two future second-round picks


6/21/18TEAM RECEIVES


POR
G Gary Trent Jr. (No. 37)


SAC
Two future second-round draft picks


6/21/18TEAM RECEIVES


CHA
G Devonte Graham (No. 34)


ATL
Two future second-round picks


6/21/18TEAM RECEIVES


PHO
F Mikal Bridges (No. 10)


PHI
G Zhaire Smith (No. 16)
2021 first-round draft pick (via Miami)


6/21/18TEAM RECEIVES


LAC
G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (No. 11)


CHA
F Miles Bridges (No. 12)
Two future second-round picks


6/21/18TEAM RECEIVES


DAL
G Luka Doncic (No. 3)


ATL
G Trae Young (No. 5)
Future first-round draft pick


6/20/18 (Proposed)TEAM RECEIVES


BKN
C Dwight Howard


CHA
C Timofey Mozgov
G Hamadou Diallo (No. 45)
Future second-round draft pick


6/20/18TEAM RECEIVES


LAL
G Isaac Bonga (No. 39)


PHI
2019 second-round pick
Cash


