2018 NBA Draft trade tracker: Hawks ship Doncic to Mavs for Young; 76ers deal Bridges to Suns
All the deals that went down during the 2018 NBA Draft
If there's one thing that's more exciting than the picks on NBA Draft night, it's the trades. As always, there were a number of deals, but interestingly none of them involved current players. Still, there were trades that will have a big impact on the league, including the swap between the Hawks and the Mavericks. The Hawks sent the No. 3 overall pick (Luka Doncic) to the Mavericks for the No. 5 pick (Trae Young) and a future first-round pick.
There were a flurry of trades in the 2018 NBA Draft, particularly in the second round, so check out our handy trade tracker to keep everything straight.
2018 NBA Draft Trade Tracker
|6/21/18
|TEAM RECEIVES
|F Jarred Vanderbilt (No. 41)
|
|
|
| F Justin Jackson (No. 43)
Future second-round draft pick
|
|
|
|6/20/18 (Proposed)
|TEAM RECEIVES
|C Dwight Howard
|
|
|
| C Timofey Mozgov
G Hamadou Diallo (No. 45)
Future second-round draft pick
|
|
|
-
