2018 NBA Draft: Watch free live streaming of analysis of each pick on CBS Sports HQ

The 2018 NBA Draft promises to be nothing short of entertaining. With the No. 1 pick, the Phoenix Suns appear to have their sights set on Arizona big man Deandre Ayton. But down the board one spot, it's a mystery which direction the Kings will take at No. 2. Will Marvin Bagley III hear his name called? What about Luka Doncic? Will they trade the pick and move down? What path Sacramento blazes could significantly alter the rest of the lottery selections.
With a deep crop of talent at the top of the board that includes recognizable names like Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr., Mohamed Bamba, Michael Porter Jr. and Trae Young among others, there is plenty of intrigue as to where all the projected stars eventually fall. So if you're tuning in to watch it all unfold in real time (which, let's face it, you're definitely doing), then we've got the perfect streaming option fit to meet your needs.
To keep up with it all, just go to CBS Sports HQ. From there you can not only get real-time news, but also up-to-the-minute pick-by-pick analysis from our studio show that will feature Raja Bell, Rip Hamilton, Gary Parrish and Reid Forgrave, as well as Nick Kostos, who will host the draft show beginning at 7 p.m. ET. There will also be on-site reporting and draftee interviews from some of the top picks.
And the best part: streaming it all comes at the low cost of ... zilch. Nada. It's completely free. So follow the link here and tune in Thursday night for the draft show with some of the most respected and plugged-in analysts in the business.
CBS Sports HQ will bring you live coverage throughout the NBA Draft with up-to-the-minute pick-by-pick analysis, on-site reporting from Barclays Center in Brooklyn and interviews with draft picks.
