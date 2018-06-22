2018 NBA Draft winners and losers: Great night for Suns and Hawks, but the Sixers' Process takes a hit

The NBA Draft provided fireworks almost instantly out of the gate on Thursday evening. After the Suns and Kings did as many expected by selecting Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, Atlanta threw a wrench into everything by swapping its third pick with the Mavericks in return for the fifth pick in a mid-draft trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Mavericks and Trae Young to the Hawks.

Young was the first of three first-round picks for the re-booting Atlanta franchise on Thursday. Kevin Huerter came off the board at 19 and Villanova product Omari Spellman was selected at 30. Together, they form a trio of young talent that should help accelerate the rebuild alongside the youth already in place with John Collins and Taurean Prince. Their stroke of genius by adding a versatile shooter in Huerter, a do-it-all offensive weapon in Young and a stretch-the-floor big in Spellman makes them one of the big winners of draft night.

Winner: Suns

There's something to be said for not screwing up and taking the safe pick. That's what the Phoenix Suns did at No. 1 by selecting 7-foot-1 phenom Deandre Ayton. It was a decision that was seemingly made weeks ago, and they never wavered from it. But most importantly, didn't get cute by trying to turn the top pick into multiple assets via trade. Ayton was the best prospect and they made him their top pick. Simple.

The Suns also went safe with their 16th pick, too. They selected Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith and agreed to trade him to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Mikal Bridges, who was the tenth pick in the draft. Both Ayton and Bridges have incredibly productive pedigrees and should be immediate upgrades of talent on the wing and at the center position. You gotta love what the Suns were able to do, even if they had to surrender a 2021 first-round pick to get Bridges in the deal.

Even Adam Silver seemingly couldn't believe the Knicks scooped up Kentucky product Kevin Knox with the No. 9 pick:

Was it just me or did Adam Silver sound surprised when he announced Kevin Knox? pic.twitter.com/NNSUc9jPqR — Knicks Film School (@KnickFilmSchool) June 22, 2018

Knox may prove to be a great player down the road. But with a glaring need to bolster the talent pool at point guard, New York whiffed by not making the position a priority in a deep draft chock-full of them. Frank Ntilikina might eventually be the long-term answer as a ball-handler, but drafting a true point -- like a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, or even moving up to snatch Trae Young -- was the path I think the Knicks should've taken. Instead they end up with Knox, who might end up playing power forward in the NBA -- a position he has virtually no experience with. He has a long ways to go to develop into the high-level player for New York that many project he can be.

Winner: Mavericks

How about the guts from Mavs brass? They moved from No. 5 to No. 3 to get their man in Slovenian star Luka Doncic, all without having to take back any unwanted salary from the Hawks in the swap that sent Trae Young to Atlanta. The Mavericks have been rumored to try and make a push back to the playoffs next season, and in getting Doncic they have an immediate impact guy who can double as a franchise cornerstone in a post-Dirk world -- whenever that dark day comes.

Loser: 76ers



The Sixers made the safe -- and by my estimation, correct pick -- by selecting Mikal Bridges at No. 10 overall. Then they struck a deal with the Suns to trade him for Zhaire Smith, a lesser-polished 3-and-D prospect who is much further away from contributing immediately than Bridges was. Sure, they save money in cap space by moving the 10th pick for the 16th, but Bridges' value as a day-one contributor was worth the extra penny.

Even more head-scratching: Philly took Landry Shamet with its 26th pick -- yes, yes, I know, another point guard. So now it begs the question: What does this mean for Markelle Fultz's future as a Sixer? We have more questions than answers about this team coming out of the draft. That's not a good sign for a team that expects to be a big player in the free agent market this summer.

Winner: Hawks

We won't be able to truly declare whether the Hawks or the Mavericks won Thursday night's trade, but for now it's safe to say both come out winners. Instead of sticking with Luka Doncic at 3, the Hawks flipped him for Trae Young -- the player they had their eyes on all along.

Young had a phenomenal workout with the team recently, according to our own Matt Norlander. And as a sweetener to the deal, Atlanta also picked up a 2019 first-round pick from the Mavericks that will convey to them next June as long as it falls outside the top five, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

I love the pick they made in Troy Brown. I just would have loved it more if they made it, say, 10 picks later. Additionally, they passed up on Zhaire Smith, sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo, and Lonnie Walker IV -- all players who could realistically make an immediate impact in Washington's backcourt. Brown's upside is as a potential glue guy with good offensive instincts from the wing position, but he's not likely to develop into the do-it-all scorer they could have snagged at 15.