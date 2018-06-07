2018 NBA Finals: Cavaliers vs. Warriors live score, Game 3 updates and highlights

It's a must-win situation for the Cavaliers, who are trying to avoid going down 3-0 to the Warriors. If they do, we can pretty much hand Golden State its third Larry O'Brien Trophy in four years. But LeBron James and Cleveland will not go down without a fight, that's for sure. So far in Game 3, the Cavs are playing with much-needed desperation.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter, which was capped off by an impressive off-the-glass dunk from LeBron James. However, Kevin Durant showed he was here to play. He scored 13 of the Warriors' 28 first-quarter points and seemed to dominate anybody the Cavaliers tried to put in front of him.

As the game continued, the Cavaliers consistently built up their lead only to have Durant push the deficit back down. The Cavaliers led by as much as 12 points late in the second quarter before a Durant led run pushed their lead to six. It's a good thing for Golden State that Durant has been so effective, because Stephen Curry entered halftime with only two points.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 3

Where: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio When: Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET



Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET TV: ABC



ABC Stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

Iguodala plays in Game 3

Andre Iguodala, who hasn't played since the conference finals due to a knee injury, will make his return in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Iguodala is someone the Warriors look towards as a calming presence when he comes on the floor. He's a former NBA Finals MVP and is arguably one of the better players in the NBA at defending LeBron James.

James goes glass

LeBron James has always been able to show off incredible feats of athleticism, but going off the backboard to himself for a dunk during the NBA Finals is one of the craziest dunks he's ever attempted. So much could go wrong here, but he kept his composure and had one of the best highlights of the entire season.

