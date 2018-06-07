2018 NBA Finals: Cavaliers vs. Warriors live score, Game 3 updates and highlights
Join us for live updates from a pivotal Game 3 in Cleveland
It's a must-win situation for the Cavaliers, who are trying to avoid going down 3-0 to the Warriors. If they do, we can pretty much hand Golden State its third Larry O'Brien Trophy in four years. But LeBron James and Cleveland will not go down without a fight, that's for sure. So far in Game 3, the Cavs are playing with much-needed desperation.
The Cavaliers jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter, which was capped off by an impressive off-the-glass dunk from LeBron James. However, Kevin Durant showed he was here to play. He scored 13 of the Warriors' 28 first-quarter points and seemed to dominate anybody the Cavaliers tried to put in front of him.
As the game continued, the Cavaliers consistently built up their lead only to have Durant push the deficit back down. The Cavaliers led by as much as 12 points late in the second quarter before a Durant led run pushed their lead to six. It's a good thing for Golden State that Durant has been so effective, because Stephen Curry entered halftime with only two points.
Follow along below with our live updates for the entire night.
Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 3
- Where: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio
- When: Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC
- Stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app
Live updates
Iguodala plays in Game 3
Andre Iguodala, who hasn't played since the conference finals due to a knee injury, will make his return in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Iguodala is someone the Warriors look towards as a calming presence when he comes on the floor. He's a former NBA Finals MVP and is arguably one of the better players in the NBA at defending LeBron James.
James goes glass
LeBron James has always been able to show off incredible feats of athleticism, but going off the backboard to himself for a dunk during the NBA Finals is one of the craziest dunks he's ever attempted. So much could go wrong here, but he kept his composure and had one of the best highlights of the entire season.
Odds
For complete odds and expert picks for the game, be sure to check out SportsLine's daily picksheet. Here are a few interesting betting trends heading into Game 3:
- About 60 percent of the money is on Warriors to cover
- Line opened as high as Warriors -5.5 and is now Warriors -3.5.
- Since 2005, NBA playoff teams coming home down 0-2 have gone 61-51 straight-up in Game 3. (per SportsInsights)
- This is only the 12th time since 2005 that a road team has been favored in the NBA Finals (per SportsInsights). Those teams are 6-5 straight-up, 5-6 against the spread
- Total has fallen from 218 to 216.5
- Over is 6-2 last eight meetings, including 2-0 this series, but most expect a slower pace in Cleveland.
- GS: 7-3 ATS last 10 meetings; Under 9-3 last 12 games overall
- CLE: Covered four straight home games; 2-10 ATS last 12 games playing on two days' rest
NBA Finals injury updates
Injuries have hampered the Warriors veteran recently
