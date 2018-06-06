2018 NBA Finals: Cavaliers vs. Warriors live score, Game 3 updates, schedule, odds, highlights
Join us for live updates from a pivotal Game 3 in Cleveland
It's safe to say that Wednesday is the most important night of the 2018 NBA Finals thus far, as the Cavaliers are in basically a must-win situation -- if they go down 3-0 to the Warriors, we can pretty much hand Golden State its third Larry O'Brien Trophy in four years. But LeBron James will not go down without a fight, that's for sure.
The real question is whether he'll get any contributions from his teammates, who have been wildly inconsistent all postseason. The Cavs are at home, however, and role players have a tendency to step up in their own arena. Cleveland hopes that's the case on Wednesday, as it looks to make the series interesting.
The Warriors could receive a boost from Andre Iguodala, who hasn't played since the conference finals. He's listed as questionable for Game 3, and will warm up before the team determines whether or not he can play.
Here's how to watch the game, along with our live updates for the entire night.
Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 3
- Where: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio
- When: Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC
- Stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app
Live updates
If you are unable to view the live blog below, please click here.
Iguodala a game-time decision
Andre Iguodala, who hasn't played since the conference finals due to a knee injury, is a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 3. He'll go through warm-ups before it's determined whether or not he will play. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game that Iguodala was "likely to play," but they'll have to check him after his pregame routine.
Odds
For complete odds and expert picks for the game, be sure to check out SportsLine's daily picksheet. Here are a few interesting betting trends heading into Game 3:
- About 60 percent of the money is on Warriors to cover
- Line opened as high as Warriors -5.5 and is now Warriors -3.5.
- Since 2005, NBA playoff teams coming home down 0-2 have gone 61-51 straight-up in Game 3. (per SportsInsights)
- This is only the 12th time since 2005 that a road team has been favored in the NBA Finals (per SportsInsights). Those teams are 6-5 straight-up, 5-6 against the spread
- Total has fallen from 218 to 216.5
- Over is 6-2 last eight meetings, including 2-0 this series, but most expect a slower pace in Cleveland.
- GS: 7-3 ATS last 10 meetings; Under 9-3 last 12 games overall
- CLE: Covered four straight home games; 2-10 ATS last 12 games playing on two days' rest
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cavs vs. Warriors series breakdown
The Warriors currently hold a 2-0 series advantage over the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals
-
CP3 reportedly won't take pay cut
Paul may be seeking a max deal this summer as he seeks to re-up with Houston
-
76ers agree with Colangelo's claim?
The investigation into Colangelo's alleged burner accounts is ongoing
-
Ayton 'confident' he'll go No. 1 overall
The 7-footer out of Arizona is the odds-on favorite to come off the board at No. 1 in this...
-
James, George to talk about Lakers
James and George can both become unrestricted free agents this summer
-
What's left to analyze about NBA Finals?
You can sense the frustration from some of the players, and it's hard to blame them