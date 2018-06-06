2018 NBA Finals: Cavaliers vs. Warriors live score, Game 3 updates, schedule, odds, highlights

It's safe to say that Wednesday is the most important night of the 2018 NBA Finals thus far, as the Cavaliers are in basically a must-win situation -- if they go down 3-0 to the Warriors, we can pretty much hand Golden State its third Larry O'Brien Trophy in four years. But LeBron James will not go down without a fight, that's for sure.

The real question is whether he'll get any contributions from his teammates, who have been wildly inconsistent all postseason. The Cavs are at home, however, and role players have a tendency to step up in their own arena. Cleveland hopes that's the case on Wednesday, as it looks to make the series interesting.

The Warriors could receive a boost from Andre Iguodala, who hasn't played since the conference finals. He's listed as questionable for Game 3, and will warm up before the team determines whether or not he can play.

Here's how to watch the game, along with our live updates for the entire night.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, Game 3

Where: Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio

Quicken Loans Arena -- Cleveland, Ohio When: Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET



Wednesday, 9 p.m. ET TV: ABC



ABC Stream: WatchESPN.com or WatchESPN app

Live updates

If you are unable to view the live blog below, please click here.

Iguodala a game-time decision

Andre Iguodala, who hasn't played since the conference finals due to a knee injury, is a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 3. He'll go through warm-ups before it's determined whether or not he will play. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said before the game that Iguodala was "likely to play," but they'll have to check him after his pregame routine.

