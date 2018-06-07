2018 NBA Finals injury updates: Andre Iguodala exits Game 3 with right leg injury; returns in second half
Injuries have hampered the Warriors veteran recently
The Warriors' Andre Iguodala hasn't played since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, due to a left knee contusion, but he finally made his return in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Unfortunately he injured his right leg toward the end of the first half, but managed to return in the third quarter.
Iguodala is a former NBA Finals MVP that the Warriors will welcome back with open arms. He's a calming presence for Golden State when he takes the floor and it will look to him to provide that in his return. It will be interesting to see if the injury has any lingering effects in Game 3.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries in the NBA Finals:
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Cavaliers: None
- Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion) sat out for Game 1 and also missed Game 2. He played in Game 3, but exited the game in the first half after injuring his right leg. He returned in the third quarter.
