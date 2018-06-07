2018 NBA Finals injury updates: Andre Iguodala leaves Game 3 with injury to right leg, returns in second half

The Warriors' Andre Iguodala hadn't played since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, due to a left knee contusion, but he finally made his return in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, he injured his right leg toward the end of the first half but managed to return in the third quarter. He scored eight points.

While Iguodala played well, he did look slow at times due to his new injury. However, despite not being 100 percent, he still provided the calming presence that everybody in Golden State expects from him. By just having Iguodala on the floor it makes the Warriors a better team.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries in the NBA Finals: