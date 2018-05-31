2018 NBA Finals injury updates: Andre Iguodala out for Game 1, Kevin Love still in concussion protocol
Injuries have impacted the NBA playoffs once again
The NBA Finals are set. It's a fourth straight matchup between the the Cavaliers and the Warriors. Both teams have dealt with their fair share of injuries in these playoffs, but that didn't slow them down on their way to the championship series. Unfortunately, there's still some key injuries that both teams will be dealing with as they entire this final showdown.
Kevin Love is questionable for Game 1 as he deals with a concussion that kept him out of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been dealing with knee soreness and hasn't played since Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. He is already listed as out for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Both of these players aren't just starters for their teams, but play key roles to their success.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries in the NBA Finals:
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Cavaliers: Kevin Love (head) is still in concussion protocol. His status for Game 1 is uncertain, according to Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue. But he will be inserted into the starting lineup if he clears protocol ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tip.
- Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion) is out for Game 1 and will be reevaluated for Game 2, according to a press release sent out by the Warriors.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Love to start Game 1 if cleared by docs
Love suffered the concussion in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals and missed all of Game...
-
NBA playoffs scores for each series
The conference finals are complete and now the Warriors will take on the Cavaliers in the...
-
NBA Playoffs 2018: Complete bracket
We brought back NBA Jam to show you how these teams can win it all
-
LeBron's iconic tattoo gets new Nike ad
The ad takes us back in time to the moment James decided to embrace the hype
-
Minor-league baseball team wants LeBron
The Triple-A IronPigs are planning an #LVWants LeBron Night as it ups efforts to lure the NBA...
-
Cavs vs. Warriors NBA odds, Game 1 picks
Larry Harstein has been all over his picks involving Cleveland or Golden State