2018 NBA Finals injury updates: Andre Iguodala out for Game 1, will be reevaluated before Game 2

Injuries have impacted the NBA playoffs once again

The NBA Finals are set. It's a fourth straight matchup between the the Cavaliers and the Warriors. Both teams have dealt with their fair share of injuries in these playoffs, but that didn't slow them down on their way to the finals. Unfortunately, there's still some key injuries that both teams will be dealing with as they entire this final showdown.

Kevin Love is questionable for Game 1 as he deals with a concussion that kept him out of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been dealing with knee soreness and hasn't played since Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. He is already listed as out for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Both of these players aren't just starters for their teams, but play key roles to their success.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries in the NBA Finals:

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 

  • Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion) is out for Game 1 and will be reevaluated for Game 2, according to a press release sent out by the Warriors.
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES