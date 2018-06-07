2018 NBA Finals injury updates: Andre Iguodala returns for Warriors in Game 3

The 2018 NBA Finals have had a great start, but injuries have had an unfortunate impact so far in both games. However, there's finally been some good news on that front. The Warriors' Andre Iguodala hasn't played since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, due to a knee contusion, but he'll finally be making his return in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Iguodala is a former NBA Finals MVP that the Warriors will welcome back with open arms. He's a calming presence for Golden State when he takes the floor and it will look to him to provide that in his return. It will be interesting to see if the injury has any lingering effects in Game 3.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries in the NBA Finals: