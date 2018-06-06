2018 NBA Finals injury updates: 'Good chance' Andre Iguodala returns for Game 3, says Steve Kerr

Injuries have impacted the NBA playoffs once again

The 2018 NBA Finals are off to a fun start, but injuries are still having an impact. Klay Thompson had a scary leg injury during Game 1, but he managed to return to the floor just fine and score 24 points. And to the surprise of his teammates -- Draymond Green even texted Nick Young to tell him to be ready for extra minutes in expectation Thompson would sit -- he managed to suit up for Game 2, dropping 20 points in the Warriors' win. 

The Warriors got more good news following Game 2. Andre Iguodala, who is now reportedly pain-free, has been upgraded to questionable for Game 3. He hasn't played since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals due to a bone bruise on his knee, but coach Steve Kerr said Wednesday that there's a "good chance" he plays in Game 3. He's officially a game-time decision.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries in the NBA Finals:

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 

  • Cavaliers: None
  • Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion) sat out for Game 1 and also missed Game 2. He is reportedly planning on returning to the court soon -- and officially questionable for Game 3 -- as he is now pain free. Steve Kerr said there's a "good chance" he returns to the court for Game 3 and will be a game-time decision. Klay Thompson, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Game 1, participated fully in Game 2 and appears to be battling the injury fine thus far.
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES