2018 NBA Finals injury updates: Warriors' Andre Iguodala upgraded to questionable for Game 3
Injuries have impacted the NBA playoffs once again
The 2018 NBA Finals are off to a fun start, but injuries are still having an impact. Klay Thompson had a scary leg injury during Game 1, but he managed to return to the floor just fine and score 24 points. And to the surprise of his teammates -- Draymond Green even texted Nick Young to tell him to be ready for extra minutes in expectation Thompson would sit -- he managed to suit up for Game 2, dropping 20 points in the Warriors' win.
And the Warriors got some more good news following Game 2. Andre Iguodala, who is now reportedly pain-free, has been upgraded to questionable for Game 3. He hasn't played since Game 3 of the Western Conference finals due to a bone bruise on his knee.
Here's a look at all the notable injuries in the NBA Finals:
No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers
- Cavaliers: None
- Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion) sat out for Game 1 and also missed Game 2. He is reportedly planning on returning to the court soon -- and officially questionable for Game 3 -- as he is now pain free. Klay Thompson suffered a high ankle sprain during Game 1, but returned to the floor after a brief trip to the locker room and finished out the game. He played in Game 2.
