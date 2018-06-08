2018 NBA Finals injury updates: Warriors' Andre Iguodala will play in Game 4 vs. Cavs

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala had some rough luck on Wednesday in his first game back since the Western Conference finals. The veteran returned from his left leg injury, only to injure his other leg a few minutes into Game 3. He returned in the second half, however, and gave the Warriors a nice boost off the bench. He is not on the injury report, and is expected to play in Game 4 on Friday.

While Iguodala played well, he did look slow at times due to his new injury. However, despite not being 100 percent, he still provided the calming presence that everybody in Golden State expects from him. By just having Iguodala on the floor it makes the Warriors a better team.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries in the NBA Finals: