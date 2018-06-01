2018 NBA Finals injury updates: Warriors' Klay Thompson dealing with sore ligament; vows to play Game 2

The NBA Finals are set. It's a fourth straight matchup between the the Cavaliers and the Warriors. Both teams have dealt with their fair share of injuries in these playoffs, but that didn't slow them down on their way to the championship series. Unfortunately, there's still some key injuries that both teams will be dealing with as they entire this final showdown.

Former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been dealing with knee soreness and hasn't played since Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. He missed Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's Game 2. As for his teammate, Klay Thompson, he appears to be fine after suffering a scary leg injury in the early going of Game 1.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries in the NBA Finals: