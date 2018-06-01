2018 NBA Finals injury updates: Warriors' Klay Thompson dealing with sore ligament; vows to play Game 2

Injuries have impacted the NBA playoffs once again

The NBA Finals are set. It's a fourth straight matchup between the the Cavaliers and the Warriors. Both teams have dealt with their fair share of injuries in these playoffs, but that didn't slow them down on their way to the championship series. Unfortunately, there's still some key injuries that both teams will be dealing with as they entire this final showdown.

Former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been dealing with knee soreness and hasn't played since Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. He missed Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and will be reevaluated ahead of Sunday's Game 2. As for his teammate, Klay Thompson, he appears to be fine after suffering a scary leg injury in the early going of Game 1.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries in the NBA Finals:

No. 2 Golden State Warriors vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers 

  • Cavaliers: Kevin Love (head) cleared concussion protocol on Thursday and participated in Game 1, scoring 21 points in 39 minutes. He appears to be all systems go headed into Sunday for Game 2.
  • Warriors: Andre Iguodala (left lateral leg contusion) sat out for Game 1 and will be reevaluated for Game 2, according to a press release sent out by the Warriors. Klay Thompson, who suffered a left lateral leg contusion near his ankle in Game 1, played 45 minutes and scored 24 points despite the injury. He told The Mercury News that he is "not missing Sunday" and said he has a "sore ligament" but there was no damage after X-rays came back negative.
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES