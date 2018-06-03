2018 NBA Finals injury updates: Warriors' Klay Thompson 'hopeful' for Game 2; Andre Iguodala out

The 2018 NBA Finals are off to a fun start, but injuries are still having an impact. Klay Thompson had a scary leg injury during Game 1, but he managed to return to the floor just fine and score 24 points. However, Thompson is still dealing with issues as he's nursing a reported high ankle sprain, but he is "hopeful" to play in Game 2 despite the injury. The Warriors are already without one of their key players, and losing another in the NBA Finals could be devastating.

Former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala has been dealing with knee soreness and hasn't played since Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. He missed Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and will not play in Game 2 either.

Here's a look at all the notable injuries in the NBA Finals: