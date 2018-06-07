2018 NBA Finals: Kevin Durant scores 43 as Warriors take commanding 3-0 lead over LeBron James, Cavaliers
Golden State beats Cleveland in Game 3
Golden State moved to within a game of the NBA championship as the Warriors defeated Cleveland 110-102 in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday. Kevin Durant scored a career playoff-high 43 points as Golden State took a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.
The Cavaliers jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter, which was capped off by an impressive off-the-glass dunk from LeBron James. However, Durant showed he was here to play. He scored 13 of the Warriors' 28 first-quarter points and seemed to dominate anybody the Cavaliers tried to put in front of him.
As the game continued, the Cavaliers consistently built up their lead only to have Durant push the deficit back down. The Cavaliers led by as much as 12 points late in the second quarter before a Durant led run pushed their lead to six. It's a good thing for Golden State that Durant has been so effective, because Stephen Curry entered halftime with only two points.
In the second half, Durant continued a dominant performance. He hit a dagger 3-pointer to put the game out of reach. James finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists but his triple double wasn't enough to overcome Durant's performance.
Warriors 110, Cavaliers 102
Iguodala plays in Game 3
Andre Iguodala, who hasn't played since the conference finals due to a knee injury, will make his return in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Iguodala is someone the Warriors look towards as a calming presence when he comes on the floor. He's a former NBA Finals MVP and is arguably one of the better players in the NBA at defending LeBron James.
James goes glass
LeBron James has always been able to show off incredible feats of athleticism, but going off the backboard to himself for a dunk during the NBA Finals is one of the craziest dunks he's ever attempted. So much could go wrong here, but he kept his composure and had one of the best highlights of the entire season.
Odds
For complete odds and expert picks for the game, be sure to check out SportsLine's daily picksheet. Here are a few interesting betting trends heading into Game 3:
- About 60 percent of the money is on Warriors to cover
- Line opened as high as Warriors -5.5 and is now Warriors -3.5.
- Since 2005, NBA playoff teams coming home down 0-2 have gone 61-51 straight-up in Game 3. (per SportsInsights)
- This is only the 12th time since 2005 that a road team has been favored in the NBA Finals (per SportsInsights). Those teams are 6-5 straight-up, 5-6 against the spread
- Total has fallen from 218 to 216.5
- Over is 6-2 last eight meetings, including 2-0 this series, but most expect a slower pace in Cleveland.
- GS: 7-3 ATS last 10 meetings; Under 9-3 last 12 games overall
- CLE: Covered four straight home games; 2-10 ATS last 12 games playing on two days' rest
-
