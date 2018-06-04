2018 NBA Finals MVP odds: Warriors' Steph Curry favorite, LeBron James has third-best odds

For the third straight season, the Golden State Warriors have taken a 2-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. And they've done so thanks in large part to the brilliance of Steph Curry. The two-time MVP struggled early in the Western Conference finals as he made his return from a long injury-caused absence, but he looks completely healthy now.

Through the first two games, Curry is averaging 31 points, 6.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, while shooting 50 percent from 3-point land. In addition, he set an NBA Finals record in Game 2 by knocking down nine 3-pointers to power the Warriors to victory. His strong play, coupled with the Warriors' 2-0 series lead has made him the odds-on favorite to be named Finals MVP.

Per the online sportsbook Bovada, Curry is now a 1-3 favorite to win the award. Here are the most recent odds:

While he has two regular season MVP awards, Curry has never taken home a Finals MVP. Back in 2015 it went to Andre Iguodala, while Kevin Durant scooped up the trophy last season.