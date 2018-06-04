2018 NBA Finals MVP odds: Warriors' Steph Curry favorite, LeBron James has third-best odds

The two-time regular-season MVP is currently a 1-3 favorite to win his first Finals MVP, per Bovada

For the third straight season, the Golden State Warriors have taken a 2-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. And they've done so thanks in large part to the brilliance of Steph Curry. The two-time MVP struggled early in the Western Conference finals as he made his return from a long injury-caused absence, but he looks completely healthy now. 

Through the first two games, Curry is averaging 31 points, 6.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, while shooting 50 percent from 3-point land. In addition, he set an NBA Finals record in Game 2 by knocking down nine 3-pointers to power the Warriors to victory. His strong play, coupled with the Warriors' 2-0 series lead has made him the odds-on favorite to be named Finals MVP. 

Per the online sportsbook Bovada, Curry is now a 1-3 favorite to win the award. Here are the most recent odds:

While he has two regular season MVP awards, Curry has never taken home a Finals MVP. Back in 2015 it went to Andre Iguodala, while Kevin Durant scooped up the trophy last season. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

