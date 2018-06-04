2018 NBA Finals MVP odds: Warriors' Steph Curry favorite, LeBron James has third-best odds
The two-time regular-season MVP is currently a 1-3 favorite to win his first Finals MVP, per Bovada
For the third straight season, the Golden State Warriors have taken a 2-0 lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. And they've done so thanks in large part to the brilliance of Steph Curry. The two-time MVP struggled early in the Western Conference finals as he made his return from a long injury-caused absence, but he looks completely healthy now.
Through the first two games, Curry is averaging 31 points, 6.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, while shooting 50 percent from 3-point land. In addition, he set an NBA Finals record in Game 2 by knocking down nine 3-pointers to power the Warriors to victory. His strong play, coupled with the Warriors' 2-0 series lead has made him the odds-on favorite to be named Finals MVP.
Per the online sportsbook Bovada, Curry is now a 1-3 favorite to win the award. Here are the most recent odds:
- Stephen Curry: 1/3
- Kevin Durant: 13/5
- LeBron James: 7/1
- Draymond Green: 40/1
- Klay Thompson: 40/1
While he has two regular season MVP awards, Curry has never taken home a Finals MVP. Back in 2015 it went to Andre Iguodala, while Kevin Durant scooped up the trophy last season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch NBA playoff games online
Here's how to watch every NBA postseason game online or on TV
-
Warriors reportedly upset at Perkins
Curry's momentum carried him towards the bench at the end of the third quarter
-
Internet game mocks Colangelo's collars
Just when you thought this saga couldn't get any more entertaining...
-
Report: 76ers' Colangelo could be fired
League sources believe Colangelo might soon be fired by the 76ers as a result of the mysterious...
-
Cavs can't rely on hot shooting at home
LeBron James' team needs to play above its head on defense if it is going to make this series...
-
NBA Finals injury updates
Injuries have impacted the NBA playoffs once again