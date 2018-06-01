2018 NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Cavaliers live score, Game 1 updates, highlights
Follow along with Thursday's Finals action in our continuously updating live blog
The time we've all been waiting for has finally arrived. The NBA Finals tip off Thursday night as Golden State and Cleveland will battle it out for a fourth consecutive season to decide who takes home the championship.
The two teams have alternated championships ever since the rivalry ignited on the NBA's biggest stage in 2015. The Warriors won the first Finals meeting in six games. They nearly took the crown again in 2016 before blowing a 3-1 series lead to LeBron James and the Cavs, who earned their first NBA championship by winning the final three games of the Finals.
Last year was perhaps the most non-competitive Finals to date between the NBA rivals as the Warriors rolled 4-1 to win their second title in three seasons. If opening odds are indicative of how the 2018 Finals might play out, it may be equally as lopsided. The Cavaliers are a massive +650 underdog to win the series, a stark contrast to Golden State, which boasts an incredible -1,000 odds of repeating again in 2018 as champions.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors
- Where: ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California
- When: Thursday, May 31 at 9 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC
Be sure to follow along with all the latest scores, news, highlights and updates in our live blog below.
If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.
Game 1: Cavaliers at Warriors
The first game of the 2018 Finals got off to an interesting start, as it was the Cleveland Cavaliers who led, 30-29 after the first 12 minutes. Both teams were red hot, as the Warriors shot 60 percent from the field, and the Cavs weren't far behind at 55 percent. There was also a scary moment as Klay Thompson's leg bent awkwardly after a collision with J.R. Smith, but the Warriors' guard was able to make his way back to the bench after a trip to the locker room.
