2018 NBA Finals: Warriors vs. Cavaliers live score, Game 2 updates, schedule, highlights

The Cavaliers will look to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss in Game 1

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a devastating defeat against the Golden State Warriors a few nights ago in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Despite 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists from LeBron James, they fell in overtime, thanks in large part to a missed free throw in the closing second by George Hill, followed by one of the all-time NBA gaffes a few seconds later by J.R. Smith. The swingman snatched Hill's missed free throw, but proceeded to dribble out the clock instead of going up for a potential game-winning basket. 

Now, the Cavs will attempt to bounce back in Game 2, a game they desperately need in order to avoid going down 2-0 for the third straight time in the Finals. Klay Thompson, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Game 1, will be available for the Warriors, but Andre Iguodala will once again be sidelined with a knee injury. 

NBA scores for Sunday, June 3

  • Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors, 8 p.m. ET (GameTracker) -- ABC

Live updates:

Game 2: Cavaliers at Warriors

Can LeBron James possibly put up another performance like he did in Game 1? The Cavaliers might need him to if they want to steal home-court advantage and even this series up. But the Warriors will be just as eager to put their foot on the gas and take a commanding 2-0 series lead after getting lucky in Game 1. 

