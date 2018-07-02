2018 NBA free agency: Aaron Gordon agrees to re-sign with Magic on four-year contract, report says

Aaron Gordon might be the closest thing the Magic have to a star at the moment. He just finished starring in his first movie, "Uncle Drew," next to Kyrie Irving, and he will soon be a far wealthier NBA player.

The Magic and Gordon needed until late on July 1 to do it, but according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the two sides have agreed to keep Gordon in Orlando on a four-year, $84 million deal. That's not quite the max for Gordon, but it's a hefty deal for the 22-year-old forward and NBA dunk contest legend.

Gordon is a restricted free agent, but he seems to have skipped the whole offer-matching process, and will simply re-sign with the Magic instead.

Gordon has an awkward fit in Orlando. He's made improvements as a wing, but he's still at his best as a power forward playing on the inside. He gobbles up rebounds and he's excellent when he attacks the rim in the pick and roll. However, he has a tendency to take the ball outside and try to attack his man off the dribble. Some of this has to do with the fact that the Magic haven't surrounded Gordon with many creators.

Gordon has to try to find a way to thrive individually while the Magic continue to surround him with other bigs. They just drafted Mohamed Bamba, a 7-foot-1 big man, and the draft before that they took the lanky but gigantic 6-10 Jonathan Isaac. The Magic will need to find a way to make Gordon co-exist with their two most recent draft picks. Easier said than done.