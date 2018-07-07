2018 NBA free agency: Aaron Gordon re-signing with Magic on reported four-year, $76M contract
Aaron Gordon will be back in Orlando despite an awkward fit
Aaron Gordon might be the closest thing the Magic have to a star at the moment. He just finished starring in his first movie, "Uncle Drew," next to Kyrie Irving, and he will soon be a far wealthier NBA player.
The Magic and Gordon needed until late on July 1 to do it, but the two sides agreed to keep Gordon in Orlando on a four-year deal. The Orlando Sentinel is reporting that deal is worth $76 million with no player or team options. That's not quite the max for Gordon, but it's a hefty deal for the 22-year-old forward and NBA dunk contest legend.
Gordon is a restricted free agent, but he seems to have skipped the whole offer-matching process, and will simply re-sign with the Magic instead.
Gordon has an awkward fit in Orlando. He's made improvements as a wing, but he's still at his best as a power forward playing on the inside. He gobbles up rebounds and he's excellent when he attacks the rim in the pick and roll. However, he has a tendency to take the ball outside and try to attack his man off the dribble. Some of this has to do with the fact that the Magic haven't surrounded Gordon with many creators.
Gordon has to try to find a way to thrive individually while the Magic continue to surround him with other bigs. They just drafted Mohamed Bamba, a 7-foot-1 big man, and the draft before that they took the lanky but gigantic 6-10 Jonathan Isaac. The Magic will need to find a way to make Gordon co-exist with their two most recent draft picks. Easier said than done.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best free agents still available
A bunch of deals have been agreed to, but guys like Clint Capela, Marcus Smart and Isaiah Thomas...
-
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
All the info on the top names still available this offseason
-
Report: Jerebko to sign with Warriors
The Warriors will be adding even more talent soon once the stretch forward clears waivers on...
-
Jordan agrees to deal with Mavs
DeAndre Jordan opted out and plans to join the Mavericks
-
Kerr: Cousins will start for Warriors
The Warriors know what they got in Cousins
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues