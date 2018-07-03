2018 NBA free agency: Avery Bradley, Clippers agree on two-year, $25 million deal, report says
Bradley only played in six games for the Clippers last season, but it was apparently enough to impress them
The Los Angeles Clippers continue to build out their roster in the post-Lob City era, and the latest addition is reportedly guard Avery Bradley. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, Bradley has agreed to re-sign with the Clippers on a two-year, $25 million deal.
Bradley played only six games for the Clippers last season after being traded to L.A. from Detroit before having season-ending surgery on his adductor and rectus abdominus muscles in March. He played 40 games for the Pistons last season after spending the first seven years of his career with the Boston Celtics.
Considered one of the best 3-and-D shooting guards in the NBA as recently as last summer, Bradley underperformed with Detroit and never really got to show what he was capable of with the Clippers before his injury. As a result, he was considered a possible steal in this offseason's free-agent sweepstakes, but the $12.5 million annual reported salary is about as much as he could have hoped for in this market.
Bradley averaged a career-high 16.3 points per game on 39 percent 3-point shooting while making the All-Defensive first team in 2016-17 with the Celtics, so the Clippers are clearly banking on the idea that he'll return to that form. He joins a guard-heavy Clippers rotation featuring Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley and their two lottery picks -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson.
Certainly capable of being a two-way star, Bradley should help boost the Clippers' playoff chances for next season in a crowded Western Conference.
