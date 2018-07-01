2018 NBA free agency: Celtics to re-sign Aron Baynes to reported 2-year, $11 million deal
The big man is a big bargain for Boston
Aron Baynes will re-sign with the Boston Celtics, and he will make $11 million over the next two seasons, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania. The center announced his return on Twitter 20 minutes after the official start of free agency:
This might seem like a minor move, but it is a significant one because of what Baynes brought to Boston last season. Although he only averaged 6.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.3 minutes, the 31-year-old was invaluable to the Celtics' playoff run because of his defense and toughness. The whole league knew he could battle under the boards, but he showed his defensive intelligence and versatility when it mattered most. At a time of year where many bigs were played off the floor, he earned his minutes.
Baynes allowed Boston to start big with Al Horford when needed. It will be able to do that again if necessary next season, but most of the time Baynes will serve as Horford's backup, giving the Celtics 48 minutes of great defense in the middle, a luxury that most teams do not enjoy. If Boston had lost him, then it might have had to rely on rookie Robert Williams to play significant minutes right away. Williams has worlds of potential, but the Celtics think of themselves as championship contenders, and teams like that need guys like Baynes.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates on the wild NBA free agency period
-
Report: George to re-sign with Thunder
Paul George is reportedly returning to Oklahoma City
-
Barton reportedly to re-sign with Denver
Will Barton is reportedly staying in Denver
-
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
All the info on the top names available this offseason
-
Rumor: Jokic, Nuggets reach extension
Nikola Jokic is getting a big new contract with the Nuggets
-
Rumor: Jordan agrees to deal with Mavs
DeAndre Jordan opted out and plans to join the Mavericks