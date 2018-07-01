2018 NBA free agency: Celtics to re-sign Aron Baynes to reported 2-year, $11 million deal

Aron Baynes will re-sign with the Boston Celtics, and he will make $11 million over the next two seasons, according to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania. The center announced his return on Twitter 20 minutes after the official start of free agency:

Staying where I wanted to be!! Last year added fuel to the 🔥 bleed green banner 18 ☘️☘️☘️ — Aron Baynes (@aronbaynes) July 1, 2018

This might seem like a minor move, but it is a significant one because of what Baynes brought to Boston last season. Although he only averaged 6.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 18.3 minutes, the 31-year-old was invaluable to the Celtics' playoff run because of his defense and toughness. The whole league knew he could battle under the boards, but he showed his defensive intelligence and versatility when it mattered most. At a time of year where many bigs were played off the floor, he earned his minutes.

Baynes allowed Boston to start big with Al Horford when needed. It will be able to do that again if necessary next season, but most of the time Baynes will serve as Horford's backup, giving the Celtics 48 minutes of great defense in the middle, a luxury that most teams do not enjoy. If Boston had lost him, then it might have had to rely on rookie Robert Williams to play significant minutes right away. Williams has worlds of potential, but the Celtics think of themselves as championship contenders, and teams like that need guys like Baynes.