2018 NBA free agency: DeAndre Jordan, Mavs agree on one-year, $22.9 million deal
DeAndre Jordan opted out and plans to join the Mavericks
It sounds like DeAndre Jordan is finally joining the Mavericks. He once infamously agreed to a deal with Dallas only to change his mind during the moratorium period and return to Los Angeles. This time around that shouldn't be the case as Jordan opted out of the final year of his contract in Los Angeles just so he could sign in Dallas.
The Mavericks announced on Friday that they had officially signed Jordan to a contract. The deal was originally reported to be for $24.1 million, but it's actually going to fall somewhere closer to $22.9 million per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
This deal is interesting for more than just the funny full circle moment. Jordan will actually be making the same exact amount of money in Dallas that he would have made with the Clippers had he opted in, thanks to Texas having no state income tax. It was almost like Jordan was traded to Dallas, but the Mavericks never had to send anything back to Los Angeles.
This is a win for both Jordan and the Mavericks. Jordan gets his money and Dallas gets a talented center on its roster for at least one year. If the pairing doesn't work out then they can go their separate ways. If it works out well then they can discuss a new deal next summer when teams have more cap room, thanks to an expected cap rise.
