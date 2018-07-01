2018 NBA free agency: DeAndre Jordan, Mavs reportedly agree on one-year, $24.1 million deal
DeAndre Jordan opted out and plans to join the Mavericks
It sounds like DeAndre Jordan is finally joining the Mavericks. He once infamously signed a deal with Dallas only to change his mind during the moratorium period and return to Los Angeles. This time around that shouldn't be the case as Jordan opted out of the final year of his contract in Los Angeles just so he could sign in Dallas.
According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, Jordan quickly met with the Mavericks once free agency began on July 1. The two have had a mutual interest for awhile now. Eventually, they reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth a reported $24.1 million.
This deal is interesting for more than just the funny full circle moment. Jordan will actually be making the same exact amount of money in Dallas that he would have made with the Clippers had he opted in. It was almost like Jordan was traded to Dallas, but the Mavericks never had to send anything back to Los Angeles.
This is a win for both Jordan and the Mavericks. Jordan gets his money and Dallas gets a talented center on its roster for at least one year. If the pairing doesn't work out then they can go their separate ways. If it works out well then they can discuss a new deal next summer when teams have more cap room, thanks to an expected cap rise.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agency takeaways: George stays put
The Lakers miss out on P.G., Kevin Durant joins the class of 2019 and Will Barton sets the...
-
Rumors: Cousins to visit Lakers, Pels
DeMarcus Cousins is coming off a major injury; would either the Lakers or Pels take the ga...
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates on the wild NBA free agency period
-
Ariza agrees to one-year $15 million
Trevor Ariza surprised everybody when he agreed to this deal
-
Rumor: Wolves prep extension for Butler
The Timberwolves are trying to lock up Jimmy Butler for several more years
-
Report: Wolves to re-sign Rose
Rose spent the latter part of the regular season and playoffs with the Wolves