2018 NBA free agency: DeAndre Jordan, Mavs reportedly agree on one-year, $24.1 million deal

It sounds like DeAndre Jordan is finally joining the Mavericks. He once infamously signed a deal with Dallas only to change his mind during the moratorium period and return to Los Angeles. This time around that shouldn't be the case as Jordan opted out of the final year of his contract in Los Angeles just so he could sign in Dallas.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, Jordan quickly met with the Mavericks once free agency began on July 1. The two have had a mutual interest for awhile now. Eventually, they reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth a reported $24.1 million.

DeAndre Jordan and the Dallas Mavericks have verbally agreed on a one-year deal approaching the $24.1 million option with the Clippers for next season that Jordan relinquished Friday, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2018

This deal is interesting for more than just the funny full circle moment. Jordan will actually be making the same exact amount of money in Dallas that he would have made with the Clippers had he opted in. It was almost like Jordan was traded to Dallas, but the Mavericks never had to send anything back to Los Angeles.

This is a win for both Jordan and the Mavericks. Jordan gets his money and Dallas gets a talented center on its roster for at least one year. If the pairing doesn't work out then they can go their separate ways. If it works out well then they can discuss a new deal next summer when teams have more cap room, thanks to an expected cap rise.