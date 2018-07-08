2018 NBA free agency: Devin Booker signs maximum contract extension with Suns, per report

The Suns want Devin Booker to be the future face of their franchise and they made that very clear Saturday night. According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, Booker signed a 5-year, $158 million contract extension with the Suns. At 21 years old, Booker is already being paid like a superstar.

Everybody knew the Suns wanted to keep Booker long-term, and there was really no reason for Booker to not sign an extension with the Suns, but there's more to this extension than just the money. Being considered a max player at that age is a team putting their faith in someone as young as Booker is. Considering the season Phoenix just had, it needs a player like Booker to believe in and build around.

Booker has already become one of the NBA's best shooters in his short career. In three years he's raised his shooting numbers every season while firing away at a high volume. Last season he shot 38 percent from 3-point range while attempting 7.1 shots per game from deep. Phoenix never really had a someone next to him that could create open looks, so Booker had to get a lot of those shots on his own. That just speaks to his ability as a scorer.

While the money and status are nice, the pressure is now on Booker to back it up. Being the best player on a bad team is a lot easier than being a franchise player. The Suns gave him this money to be the guy they build around. They're putting a lot of faith in him and it's up to him to prove that faith was warranted.