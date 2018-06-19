2018 NBA Free Agency: If LeBron James chooses Lakers, Lonzo Ball could reportedly be potential trade piece

What will LeBron James do in free agency? That is the question everyone is focused on ahead of July 1, when the process officially begins. The attention given to LeBron is, obviously, because he's the best player in the world, and whichever team he signs with will immediately become title contenders. But in addition, his choice will be important because of the impact it will have on other teams and players.

Most immediate would be his impact on the players already on whichever team he chooses. Some would get the chance of a lifetime to play alongside "The King," while others may have to be moved out. Such is reportedly the case for one big baller: Lonzo Ball. According to a report from Chris Haynes, if LeBron chooses the Los Angeles Lakers, then Lonzo could be on his way out.

“The one constant that I’ve heard is Lonzo Ball.”



Now, there aren't a ton of details offered here, but it's still pretty interesting -- especially considering the Lakers have the cap space to simply sign LeBron as a free agent, and wouldn't have to move Lonzo to make it happen.

It really doesn't make too much sense that Lonzo would be moved for LeBron necessarily, but rather in a complementary move. With the Lakers looking to acquire another star -- Kawhi Leonard? -- maybe that's where Lonzo would get dealt. Or, perhaps the youngster would simply be traded to appease LeBron. Remember, he's not exactly a big fan of Lonzo's dad, LaVar Ball.

Again, all of this depends on which team LeBron decides to join, so it could all be for naught. Still, it's pretty interesting to think about how his one decision will impact so many other aspects of the league.