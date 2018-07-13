2018 NBA free agency: Jabari Parker, Bulls progressing on deal, report says
The Bucks would be able to match any offer sheet the restricted free agent signs
Jabari Parker has experienced a rough first four seasons in the NBA after tearing the ACL in his left knee twice, but the 23-year-old forward has shown promise in the limited minutes he's had on the court for the Milwaukee Bucks. Apparently his potential is enough to pique the interest of the Chicago Bulls, who are nearing a deal with Parker, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
If Parker signs an offer sheet with the Bulls, or anyone else, the Bucks would have 48 hours to decide whether or not to match it.
Parker is unquestionably talented -- he averaged 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in 2016-17 -- but his lack of defensive desire and inability to stretch the floor as a 3-point shooter (at least not yet) has some questioning his fit with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee already signed Ersan Ilyasova this offseason, a more traditional stretch four who could start if they choose not to retain Parker.
A high school basketball legend in Chicago, Parker would reportedly be excited to head back to his hometown and play for the Bulls. He would join a young core of Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen as Chicago continues its rebuilding efforts. We'll have to wait and see if the Bulls' offer sheet actually materializes, and if the Bucks are willing to let their former No. 2 overall draft pick walk.
