2018 NBA free agency: JJ Redick, 76ers agree on one-year deal worth north of $12M, per report
Redick is sticking with the 76ers for at least one more year
When JJ Redick signed with the 76ers last summer it was seen as a move that indicated a different direction for the rebuilding franchise. Redick was seen as one of the best veteran shooters in the NBA looking to win now. He also happened to fit what Philly was building perfectly.
It turns out, Redick signing with the 76ers was more than just a direction change for Philadelphia. His ability to play off the ball and shoot 3-pointers was a huge contribution to the 76ers' incredible season. They won 52 games, earned the No. 3 seed in the East and made the second round of the playoffs.
After a year like that, it's no surprise that Philadelphia wants to bring back one of its best contributors. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Redick will be returning to the 76ers on another one-year deal. It will pay him somewhere in the $12M-13M range, which is more than fair for his services.
The 76ers will be hoping that continuity and sustained success lead to another great year for them next season. There's a giant power vacuum in the East now that LeBron James has left for Los Angeles and the 76ers have a chance to take that spot from James. Retaining Redick was an important step, but they can't stop here. They need to continue making moves to keep up with other rivals around them.
