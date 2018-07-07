2018 NBA free agency: Jonas Jerebko to sign with Warriors after being waived by Jazz, per report

Jonas Jerebko appears to be heading from an NBA contender to an NBA juggernaut. The stretch forward had a solid season for the Jazz, but his time in Utah didn't last long as the team waived Jerebko on Saturday after just one season.

Jerebko is a player who could help a good team right now. So it shouldn't be surprising to hear that the Warriors are among the teams having an interest in signing him. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Jerebko plans to sign with Golden State on Monday once he's cleared waivers.

Forward Jonas Jerebko plans to sign with the Golden State Warriors upon clearing waivers on Monday, league sources tell ESPN. Jerebko has a $4.2M salary that would need to be guaranteed if he's claimed. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2018

Everybody is tired of hearing about how the Warriors are unstoppable. Well, Jerebko would only make them better as he's actually a fantastic fit with Golden State. It's surprising to say this, but the Warriors offense occasionally had moments where it would sputter last season if too many of their shooters were off the floor. A stretch forward like Jerebko would not only help address that issue, but he'd slide into the heavy 3-point offense they run so seamlessly.

Of course, other teams would be crazy to not show some interest in him as well. He's not the perfect modern forward, but he fits the mold of what many teams want from a stretch player these days. The only way he doesn't end up on the Warriors though is if for some reason he gets claimed off waivers before Monday.