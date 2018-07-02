2018 NBA free agency: Julius Randle, Pelicans agree to deal thanks to Anthony Davis' recruitment, report says

The Lakers renounced forward Julius Randle on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, and it didn't take him long to find a match. Randle has agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans worth $18 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Randle will have an option for the second season, and Wojnarowski adds that Anthony Davis was a key factor in bringing Randle to the Big Easy.

Anthony Davis' tenacious recruiting helped close the deal on Randle, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/8BzHoVYnT5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Randle's agreement raises questions about the future of unrestricted free agent DeMarcus Cousins, who had built up chemistry with Davis and the Pelicans prior to his season-ending Achilles injury back in January. Davis and Randle can play both power forward and center, and it's hard to imagine Randle signing on for a bench role.

Chances are we'll see Cousins in a different uniform after he recovers next season.

About an hour before news of the Randle agreement broke, the Pelicans lost last season's point guard when Rajon Rondo reportedly agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. New Orleans added point guard Elfrid Payton on Sunday, who now appears to be the heir apparent at starting point guard as the team looks to build off of last year's second-round playoff appearance.