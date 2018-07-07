2018 NBA free agency: Jusuf Nurkic, Trail Blazers agree on four-year, $48M deal, report says

It's been a rough market for restricted free agents, and Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic didn't spend too much time testing the market. Nurkic and the Blazers have agreed on a four-year, $48 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Deal includes partial guarantee in 4th year, source says. https://t.co/p5tUmxnhGD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2018

Wojnarowski also reports that Nurkic turned down a bigger offer from Portland several months ago, but that he felt he couldn't do any better than this as the market continues to tighten.

The 7-foot, 280-pound 23-year-old averaged 14.3 points and 9.0 rebounds in the middle for the Blazers last season. He anchored the defense, as Portland had a 102.2 defensive rating with him on the court versus 106.5 with him off. The offensive fit was a bit more awkward, but Nurkic is tough for defenders to handle down low and continues to stretch the range on his jumper.

After earning the No. 3 seed in last season's Western Conference playoffs, the Blazers suffered an embarrassing first-round sweep at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. They've attempted to add some wing shooting this offseason by signing Seth Curry and Nik Stauskas, but it looks like the core of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Nurkic will remain intact.