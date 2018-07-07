2018 NBA free agency: Jusuf Nurkic, Trail Blazers agree on four-year, $48M deal, report says
The 23-year-old big man will return to Portland
It's been a rough market for restricted free agents, and Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic didn't spend too much time testing the market. Nurkic and the Blazers have agreed on a four-year, $48 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski also reports that Nurkic turned down a bigger offer from Portland several months ago, but that he felt he couldn't do any better than this as the market continues to tighten.
The 7-foot, 280-pound 23-year-old averaged 14.3 points and 9.0 rebounds in the middle for the Blazers last season. He anchored the defense, as Portland had a 102.2 defensive rating with him on the court versus 106.5 with him off. The offensive fit was a bit more awkward, but Nurkic is tough for defenders to handle down low and continues to stretch the range on his jumper.
After earning the No. 3 seed in last season's Western Conference playoffs, the Blazers suffered an embarrassing first-round sweep at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans. They've attempted to add some wing shooting this offseason by signing Seth Curry and Nik Stauskas, but it looks like the core of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Nurkic will remain intact.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
All the info on the top names still available this offseason
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
Report: Bulls match offer for LaVine
The Bulls are on the clock to make a decision about the high-flying guard
-
Report: Howard, Wiz agree to 2-year deal
It looks like the Wizards have found their replacement for Marcin Gortat in the middle
-
Why Thunder are better without Carmelo
Anthony and the Thunder will reportedly part ways
-
Report: Tony Parker to join Hornets
It's the end of an era in San Antonio